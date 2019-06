SAN ANTONIO - The Atascosa County Sheriff's Office is collecting electric fans for the elderly.

The Jourdanton Police Department is accepting donations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Donations are accepted anytime at the Atascosa County Sheriff's Office.

If you are in need of a fan, contact the sheriff's office at 830-769-3434.

