Operation Homefront: Military families receive over 300 meals, gift cards

SAN ANTONIO - It's the Fourth of July and some people are celebrating by giving back to those who serve.

Operation Homefront organized a big meal giveaway on Wednesday afternoon.

Chris Field and his family said they were happy to celebrate the holiday with Operation Homefront.

"We really appreciate it," said Field, who is a military spouse. “And, so far, we're having a wonderful time."

Operation Homefront, with the help of Outback Steakhouse, served military families a hot lunch, providing $50 gift cards so families can go out to dinner later as well.

"We're loving these types of events," Field said. "The kids can come out, events like these give the military a chance in an informal environment to come out and engage."

"Of course mom or dad wears the uniform, but the family serves too and the kids move around quite a bit," said Robert Thomas, Chief Operating Officer of Operation Homefront.

"Operation Homefront's mission is to help build strong, stable, secure military families. So, it's a way to thank the families for their service."

Outback Steakhouse was prepared with hundreds of meals, and by the end of the day, it expected to serve 320 families.

"It's a great feeling," said Jason Pastrano, managing partner at the Outback Steakhouse at the Forum.

"Outback has been partnering with Operation Homefront for a few years now. It's just a great partnership. We're out here supporting military families, and what better place to be on the Fourth of July."

Wednesday's event is part of Operation Homefront's "Holiday Meals for Military Families."

They started with Easter meals and they're already planning their next give-back, which will happen around the Thanksgiving holiday.

