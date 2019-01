SAN ANTONIO - Dish Network is experiencing an outage covering 30 markets, including KSAT 12.

The satellite company is now working to restore service to its customers.

As a reminder, you can watch our newscasts through our livestream by clicking here, or you access our newscast using streaming devices. For more information on how to stream KSAT, click here.

KSAT will update viewers once the outage has been restored by Dish Network.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.