Over a dozen military headstones discovered in Converse field

CONVERSE, Texas - More than a dozen military headstones were discovered in a field in Converse.

The headstones were in a big pile and some were broken. A couple came across them while they were on a walk.

“I didn't know what they were. Looked like a pile of junk, bricks, military headstones and it just kind of shocked me to find something like that out there,” Clint Davison said.

One of the headstones belonged to a World War II soldier who is buried at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

KSAT is working to find out how the headstones ended up in the field.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.