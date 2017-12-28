Overnight car crash leaves one man dead

SAN ANTONIO - A man died Wednesday night in a fatal crash involving one vehicle on IH-10 West near Loop 410.

The Hispanic male has yet to be identified as no ID was found at the scene.

The man was driving a 2015 Toyota Corolla when the car veered off the road and struck landscaping in the center median and overturned.

New episodes of ‘Up Close with Isis Romero' air Thursday at 9 p.m.

There’s no apparent reason for the car to have left the roadway, according to information provided by the San Antonio Police Department.

The man died at the scene.

Copyright 2017 by KSAT - All rights reserved.