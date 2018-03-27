Overnight shootings send 2 to hospital, have police seeking answers

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating two separate shootings that both involved victims walking down the street overnight.

The first shooting occurred just before 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Northwest Loop 410 on the city's Northwest Side.

According to police, the victim was walking down the access road between Cherry Ridge Street and Vance Jackson Road when he was shot in the groin. The victim said he simply heard the gunshot right before being wounded.

The victim walked to a Shell gas station in order to get help, police said. He was taken to University Hospital for his injury. Police have not released a description of the shooter.

The second shooting occurred just before 3:30 a.m. on Judson Road near Loop 1604 on the city's Northeast Side.

According to police in that instance a man in his 20s was simply walking when he was shot in the leg by someone in a car driving on Judson Road.

The victim was taken to University Hospital for his wound.

Police said they do not have a description of either the suspect or the vehicle involved in the shooting.

