Owner faces animal cruelty charges after BCSO rescues 37 dogs

BEXAR COUNTY - A dog owner is facing animal cruelty charges after deputies rescued 37 dogs from poor living conditions at a South Bexar County home.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office shared photos of the dogs on its Facebook page, which has an image showing several of them in a small, makeshift cage.

Officials said with the help of Bexar County Animal Control, all the dogs were removed Monday from the residence in the 1200 block of Dupont.

Charges have been filed but no arrest was made as the case remains under investigation, officials said.

"If you are wishing to give one of these friendly dogs a FURever home, visit the Bexar County Animal Control Services at 5503 Duffek Dr., Kirby, TX 78219 or contact the shelter at 210-335-9000 to save one of these rescues," officials shared in the Facebook post.

