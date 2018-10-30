Owner of local K-9 training school accused of fraud, money laundering charged in federal court

SAN ANTONIO - The owner of a K-9 training school in San Antonio was formally charged in federal court Tuesday afternoon.

Bradley Croft, 46, was indicted on wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and money laundering in August.

Officials with the U.S. attorney’s office said Croft defrauded the federal government by using GI Bill benefits to train service K-9s and their handlers.

Since 2016, Universal K-9 filed around 185 claims relating to the education of about 132 veterans, totaling more than $1.26 million, according to an indictment.

