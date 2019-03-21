Owner upset she wasn't notified before dog euthanized by deputy over weekend

SAN ANTONIO - A community is horrified after a dog was hit by a car and then shot by a Bexar County deputy.

The incident happened over the weekend off of Crestway Drive, near FM 78, in Northeast Bexar County.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s office sent KSAT the following statement on Wednesday:

"Due to the injury of the dog, the deputy followed all procedures necessary to euthanize the animal.”

Donna Taylor said she's still trying to come to terms with the fact that her dog, Lukas, was put down.

"I feel like I’ve lost one of my children,” Taylor said. “I’m usually not an emotional person, but I just couldn’t stop.”

Taylor said Lukas was not only a family member, he was also a mobility service dog. She had posted a note on the Nextdoor App, hoping someone would return Lukas after he slipped out the yard.

But on Saturday, Lukas was put down in a field off of Crestway.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office stated:

“Due to public works not being available that night, the animal was left there until public works was able to pick the dog up the next day.”

In that time, neighbors found the dog and contacted the owner.

"One of my friends came out with a microchip scanner, found a microchip immediately, and that’s how we were able to find Donna, the owner,” said Diana McCoy.

The Bexar County Sheriff Office said it appears that the dog had another gunshot wound before the deputy got there Saturday, but that was determined after Lukas was shot by that deputy.

Now, investigators are looking into how the dog was initially injured.

Taylor has also ordered a necropsy to determine if her Lukas could have been saved.

“They should do what they are legally bound to do -- take the dog to be scanned, try to find the owner,” Taylor said. “Let the owner make that determination, so they can be humanely euthanized, not with a bullet.”

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6070.

A Bexar County Sheriff's Office spokesman said they are working on procedures regarding when deputies have to euthanize an animal.

