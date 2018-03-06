Pair armed with handgun rob Circle K convenience store, police say

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the people responsible for an aggravated robbery.

The robbery occurred Thursday, Feb. 15 just before 4 a.m. at a Circle K convenience store located in the 3800 block of San Pedro Avenue.

According to police two suspects, a man and a woman, entered the store and held the employee running the cash register at gunpoint. That's when, police said, the suspects demanded money before going behind the counter to steal merchandise and cash.

Police said the suspects attempted to cover their faces with masks and fled on foot following robbery.

Anyone with any knowledge of the robbery is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

