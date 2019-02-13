Pair arrested after leading SAPD, other officers on 30-minute chase, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A car chase that reportedly reached speeds of up to 100 mph and lasted more than 30 minutes ultimately has ended with a pair of suspects in jail.

Patrick Ingle, 32, and Lorraine Rodriguez, 27, were arrested on charges related to the chase and a carjacking.

According to a preliminary report from San Antonio police, the couple used a gun and knife to steal a pickup from its owner late Tuesday night.

The victim told police that Rodriguez, who is an acquaintance, messaged him that she needed help and asked him to come to a Northeast Side apartment complex, the report said.

The victim said once he arrived at the Encanta Villa Apartments in the 5300 block of Encanta, he noticed that Rodriguez wasn't alone.

The report said he drove Rodriguez and Ingle around to various locations at their request.

The truck owner said when they reached one destination, Ingle pulled out a gun and Rodriguez pointed a knife at him and then stole his pickup.

Shortly before midnight, officers noticed the stolen truck in the area of Interstate 35 and Crosswinds and began following it.

The report said the driver got on the highway and began heading north at a high rate of speed, passing through parts of Bexar, Guadalupe and Comal counties.

The chase, which included the San Antonio Police Department and other agencies, as well as a Department of Public Safety helicopter, lasted about 38 minutes, the report said.

The truck ended up leaving the highway and rolling over into a tree somewhere south of Schertz Parkway.

Ingle was taken into custody at the scene.

Rodriguez suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital before going to jail.

