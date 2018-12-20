Pair arrested on suspicion of killing man with 'Air soft BB gun,' knife

SAN MARCOS, Texas - Hays County deputies arrested and charged a man and woman in connection with a murder that happened during the summer in Buda.

Forensic medical evidence led to the arrest of Mark James Stevens, 38, and Jeanette Lauralee Stevens, 38, who investigators say killed 36-year-old Brandon Lamont Fontenette.

(Image via Hays County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies arrived at the Stevens home in the 200 block of Brandons Way for a welfare check and found Fontenette's body with traumatic injuries on July 26.

Medical examiners said Fontenette was shot with an "Airsoft BB gun" and was stabbed during an altercation.

Fontenette died from the knife wound with no efforts of medical intervention because he had fallen asleep at Stevens' house until deputies arrived, investigators said.

Mark Stevens and Jeanette Stevens are being held at the Hays County Jail on a $250,000 bond each.

