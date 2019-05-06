Pair may have run off from car crash with officer's stolen weapon, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Two people who ran away after a car crash on the city's Northwest Side may have been carrying a handgun belonging to a law enforcement officer, according to San Antonio police officers at the scene.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday on the westbound access road of Interstate 10 between DeZavala Road and Woodstone Drive.

Officers who arrived on the scene found the car with no one inside.

Witnesses told officers they saw a man wearing a gray hoodie and a woman with purple hair running from the vehicle toward a nearby wooded area.

Police, with the help of a canine unit, searched for them but came up empty-handed.

When officers searched inside the vehicle, they found a shotgun, a Taser and a gun belt.

Officers noted that the gun belt was missing its weapon, a handgun.

Police were trying to determine whether the suspects took the gun with them when they ran off or if the owner still had it.

A sergeant at the scene said the weapons appeared to belong to someone in law enforcement.

He made it clear the weapons were not owned by anyone with the San Antonio Police Department, although he did not specify whose they were.

At one point, a Bexar County Sheriff's Office patrol car showed up at the scene, which was being handled by SAPD.

Two deputies got out and briefly spoke with SAPD officers before driving off.

BCSO spokesman, Deputy Johnny Garcia, said the shotgun found in the car did not match any of the serial numbers for BCSO deputies. Garcia said the other equipment recovered is still being tested.

Police said the crashed car was reported stolen in Victoria.

Police said the weapons, most likely, were taken during a separate car burglary somewhere in the San Antonio area.

