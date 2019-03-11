Pair of car thieves caught on camera during theft on far West Side

SAN ANTONIO - Two men suspected in a car theft at a far West Side gas station remain on the loose and Bexar County authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in finding them.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office posted surveillance photos on the department’s Facebook page that show the two men.

According to the post, the men stole a 2008 Honda Accord at The Market at Ravenfield gas station Feb. 27.

One of the men entered the gas station while the other approached the vehicle and fled from the parking lot in the Honda.

Although the vehicle was recovered later that day, investigators are still attempting to identify the men involved in the theft.

Anyone with information on the identities of the men is asked to contact BCSO auto theft investigators at 210-207-2341.

