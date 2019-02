A man and woman are wanted on suspicion of breaking into a car and using a stolen credit card.

Boerne police need help identifying the two people captured on surveillance cameras.

Officers accused the pair of smashing the window of a woman's car, stealing her purse and going shopping with her credit card.

If you have any information that could help Boerne police, you’re asked to call 830-249-8645.

