Pair steal woman's purse, shoot at her car while fleeing, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the two people responsible for an aggravated robbery on the city's South Side.

The incident occurred April 16 at a gas station in the 400 block of Fair Avenue, not far from South Hackberry Street and South New Braunfels Avenue.

According to police, the victim, a 28-year-old woman, arrived at the gas station to refuel her vehicle. That's when, police said, one of the suspects walked up to her car and asked for some change.

The suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim's purse, police said.

Police said a second suspect walked to the car, opened the door and reached in, stealing her purse. The two suspects then fled the scene in a gold Tahoe with silver rims.

Authorities said the victim tried to follow the suspects' vehicle but they opened fire, hitting the vehicle.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.