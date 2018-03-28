Parents charged with capital murder after infant dies at hospital

From left to right: Braulio Villegas, Beverly Garcia

ELSA, Texas - A couple is facing capital murder charges in connection with the death of their child.

Elsa Police Chief Primitivo Rodriguez told KRGV-TV his department was alerted to the case last week when the baby was taken to Knapp Medical Center.

Rodriguez said the infant was severely bruised and had a fractured skull. The child died days after being admitted to the hospital.

Rodriguez said the baby's parents, identified by KGBT-TV as Beverly Garcia, 21 and Braulio Villegas, 23, caused the injuries to the child.

Police arrested the parents on capital murder charges and they are being held without bond, according to KGBT-TV.

