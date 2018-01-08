‘He always put family first,' family grieves after son killed, pray 2 other children recover

SAN ANTONIO - Flabio Mendez never thought he would have to make funeral arrangements for his son, Erson Mendez, but that was his grim reality on Sunday.

"My son was the best person, the best son," Mendez said.

His son’s life was cut short when San Antonio police said a truck lost its tire and crashed into the Ford Explorer Erson was driving Saturday night in far South Bexar County.

Officials at the scene said the driver of a white pickup truck was traveling north on Highway 16 near Zarzamora Street when it lost a tire, causing the driver to lose control. The pickup veered into the median and entered the southbound lane of Highway 16, either hitting a Ford Explorer head-on or landing on top of it.

“He always put family first and cared deeply about his fellow church members," the grieving father said.

Mendez was a volunteer at the Life Church of San Antonio as an audio/visual and light technician. Mendez said his son would donate his time during church services and stayed from morning to evening.

“I give thanks to God because he gave me 25 years to enjoy with my son and he didn't suffer." Flabio said.

Erson’s younger brother and sister, Jeju, 22, and Yatzari, 17, were in the SUV as well.

And while they did survive, Mendez said Yatzari is in the hospital and underwent surgery on her back. She will have more surgeries Monday. Meanwhile, Jeju is in a coma and has already undergone more than one operation, and will likely need more.

"It's hard,” Flabio said. “It's the hardest hit I've taken in my life, but I have hope that God will let me see him again."

The family has set up an account on GoFundMe for those interested in helping with medical and funeral expenses.

