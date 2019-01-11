Parents of 19-year-old killed in weekend shooting say their son was college bound

SAN ANTONIO - The parents of a 19-year-old man killed in a Northeast Side shooting over the weekend said they're trying their best to come to grips after violently losing their son.

“I didn't want to believe it. I was emotionally numb,” said Aisha Williams, Hezekiah Williams’ mother.

San Antonio police said Hezekiah Williams was dropping off passengers on Mesquite Farm near Walzem Road on Saturday night.

“He was just trying to do a kind deed for somebody else. Unfortunately, he lost his life trying to do a good deed,” said Brandon McClure, Hezekiah Williams' father.

Bullets ripped through the car Hezekiah Williams' was in, fatally striking him in the head. Before that, his parents say, he was full of life.

“He enjoyed basketball, football, working out, being around family and friends and socializing,” Aisha William’s said, adding that Hezekiah also had ambitions of going to college. “He was in between Prairie View and Texas Southern University, so we were waiting on him.”

Hezekiah Williams was also selected as a mentee of the San Antonio alumni chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi, an organization with a motto of achievement. His uncle, Courtney McClure, said Hezekiah Williams was a dedicated member of the Kappa League.

“As part of the Kappa League, it's, of course, community service, dealing with different types of individuals who are disabled, you're involved in different types of donation drives,” Courtney McClure said.

On Thursday night, loved ones came together to honor Hezekiah Williams. His parents have found some comfort in knowing their son literally lives on through others.

“The positive thing that were taking from this is that he was able to save somebody else’s life by donating his organs, so he was actually able to assist his uncle's brother-in-law with a transplant," Brandon McClure said.

Police have not named any motive or suspects in this case.

Hezekiah Williams' viewing will be next Saturday from 10-11 a.m. at Lewis Funeral home at 811 South WW White Rd. Right after, there will be a funeral service at Christian World Worship Center, located at 6633 Walzem Rd. The family has invited the public to come and pay its respects.

