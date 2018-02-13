Parents on edge following abduction attempt of Churchill High School student

SAN ANTONIO - Parents whose children attend Churchill High School were on edge Tuesday after learning that a man tried to abduct a female student.

School administrators sent a letter to parents Monday, warning them about a man with face tattoos who grabbed the student by the arm around 8:30 a.m. at the the intersection of Patricia Drive and Belair Drive, about a quarter-mile from campus.

The girl, who normally doesn't walk to school, was able to pull away from the man and ran to the campus, where she reported the incident to administrators.

"She was quite upset, as you can imagine. We let her family know what had happened, and she did the right thing, she came straight to the school," North East Independent School District spokeswoman Aubrey Chancellor said.

Parents voiced their concerns about the incident Tuesday, as they dropped off their children at school.

"It's wrong. I mean it's crazy," said James Blankenship, whose stepson is a freshman at Churchill.

"Frightening," is how another parent put it. "It gives us a chance to talk to our kids about being safe."

The letter urged parents "to continue to discuss safety" with their kids.

"Be aware of their surroundings, most importantly. And it's also important that they know what to do in the event that something happens," Chancellor said. "So, if a parent or a teacher talks to the students about what they should do, it'll be easier when they are faced with that real situation."

The San Antonio Police Department offered the following safety tips for students:

Avoid walking alone. Be with someone or where there are other people.

Stay in well-lit areas. Avoid shortcuts through alleys and vacant lots.

Walk in the middle of the sidewalk facing traffic. If the driver of a car stops and harasses you, walk in the opposite direction.

If you have a cellphone, carry it and be prepared to call for help.

Never ask for or accept rides from strangers.

For a list of more safety tips, click here.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.