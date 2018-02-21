Parents, staff notified of tuberculosis case at Boerne Middle School South

BOERNE - A case of tuberculosis has been diagnosed in an individual at Boerne Middle School South, Boerne Independent School District officials announced on Wednesday.

BISD officials said on its website that the Texas Department of State Health Services notified the district on Tuesday that an individual at the middle school tested positive for tuberculosis.

The district said the individual has been absent from the campus since the beginning of February and that the TDSHS is working closely with leaders from BISD and the school to “protect the health of students, teachers, staff, and the community.”

The individual is under medical care and supervision, according to district officials.

Tuberculosis, or TB, is a communicable disease spread through close contact with people who have it. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, medical personnel and anyone with knowledge of an infection are required to report it to authorities.

BISD officials said TDSHS will contact students who may have been exposed to TB and will provide free blood testing.

The district said TDSHS will also provide free medication for anyone who tests positive for the airborne disease.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has provided an announcement concerning Middle School South.https://t.co/qXRvUQpkRX — Boerne ISD (@BoerneISD) February 21, 2018

Because it takes eight to 10 weeks after a person is exposed to TB before the test turns positive, the district said TB testing will be held on March 21 at Boerne Middle School South.

The district said TDSHS is set to hold a meeting at the campus to share information with the community about tuberculosis and answer any questions that parents and staff may have.

Texas Department of State Health Services community meeting notice infographic. pic.twitter.com/TbKHRc8k5G — Boerne ISD (@BoerneISD) February 21, 2018

The meetings will be held on Thursday, Feb. 22, at 5 p.m. and at 7 p.m. and again on Tuesday, Feb. 27, at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

BISD officials said English sessions will be held in the cafeteria and Spanish sessions in the library of Boerne Middle School South.

