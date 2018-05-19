Parents, students filled with many emotions after 10 killed in Santa Fe High School shooting

SANTA FE, Texas - A heartbroken town is anxiously awaiting new information about the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School that claimed the lives of nine students and one teacher.

The stunned Southeast Texas community is grappling with many emotions.

“I'm just feeling anger and disappointment. It's just amazing how something like this can happen in your own backyard. I mean, I live maybe 3 miles from here, said Brad Wallace.

Wallace and his son, Timothy, were in their car just staring at Santa Fe High School, which is now a massive crime scene, when KSAT interviewed them.

Timothy Wallace went to Santa Fe Middle School and has many friends at Santa Fe High.

“I just texted them to see if they were OK, and they are,” Timothy Wallace said.

The father and son couldn’t get too close to the entrance. Since Friday morning, news crews and bystanders were back up to Highway 6 for safety reasons.

Late in the afternoon, investigators reported finding four pipe bombs inside the school. Investigators believe the suspected shooter, Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, built the pipe bombs, as well as other explosive devices found in a car and a home in town.

Residents of the small city are tense after hearing the news while they grieve the lives lost.

