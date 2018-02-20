Part of San Antonio River temporarily drained for San Pedro Creek Project

SAN ANTONIO - Part of the San Antonio River has been drained as part of the San Pedro Creek Project.

The river was temporarily lowered from Nueva Street to South Alamo Street so crews can install a water rescue line.

The water that was drained will be recycled and used for irrigation and to supplement river flow during low rain periods.

The construction work could take up to two weeks. Once it’s complete, the floodgates will be reopened to allow the river to refill in that section.

