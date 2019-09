Part of San Antonio street collapses due to water main break

SAN ANTONIO - A section of street on San Antonio's southeast side collapsed Tuesday morning after an apparent water main break sent water gushing down Coalglazer Street.

Anne Hayden, the spokesperson for San Antonio Water System, said a crew was responding to the 100 block of Coalglazer Street.

"We are experiencing a late-year surge in main breaks due to the extended hot, dry weather," Hayden said.

Related: WATCH: SKY 12 shows aerial view of collapsed portion of Highway 90 in April

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.