SAN ANTONIO - The northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 281 near Basse Road will close intermittently as crews work to safely install overhead electrical lines.

According to CPS Energy's website, the intermittent closure is expected to occur from 9 p.m. Monday until 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The notice said the rolling closures will be up to 15 minutes each.

For more information, click here to visit CPS Energy's website.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.