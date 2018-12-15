Police: 1 dead after driver runs red light, is T-boned by moving truck

SAN ANTONIO - One person is dead and another is facing a charge of intoxication manslaughter after a T-bone crash on the city's West Side Saturday.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. at the intersection of Pinn Road and Highway 151.

Police said a silver Ford Mustang ran a red light when the driver of a moving truck T-boned the vehicle.

The moving truck then dragged the car for about 100 yards before it came to a stop, police said.

According to authorities, there were three people in the sports car and the passenger in the front seat was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and the passenger in the rear seat were taken to University Hospital, according to police. Police said the driver of the silver Mustang is facing a charge of intoxication manslaughter.

The driver of the truck was also uninjured, police said.

The passenger killed in the crash has not yet been identified. Authorities have not identified the driver of the Mustang.

