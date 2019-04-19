Passion Play expected to draw thousands of spectators

SAN ANTONIO - Thousands of spectators are expected to line the streets of downtown San Antonio on Good Friday to witness the annual Passion Play, a dramatic recreation of the trial and crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

The San Antonio Passion Play dates back to 1983, when the wooden cross carried by the actor playing Jesus weighed 150 pounds, compared to the 50-pound cross used today.

In past years, the play has included depictions of Pontius Pilate washing his hands and Mary, Jesus’s mother, holding her son’s body after it was removed from the cross.

As a warning to younger or more sensitive audiences, the play is very graphic due to the nature of the story.

Jesus is condemned to death and forced to carry his cross. He falls several times and is stripped of his garments, after which he is nailed to the cross and taken down after he dies.

The prayer service starts at 10 a.m. at Milam Park, and goes from Market Square to San Fernando Cathedral in Main Plaza.

