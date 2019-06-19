News

Patient opens fire on ambulance crew in Texas

Crew wrestled gun away from patient; no injuries reported

By David Ibanez - Web - Managing Editor

HOUSTON - A patient opened fire on an ambulance crew in Houston on Wednesday.

According to our sister website, Click2Houston.com, the crew was responding to a medical call near Alief when the patient pulled out a gun and fired two shots.

"The crew had to wrestle the gun away from the patient," the Houston Fire Department said in the tweet.

No one was injured.

