Emergency crews respond to large explosion at Central Texas hospital

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas - Emergency crews in Central Texas have responded to a report of a large explosion at a hospital in Coryell County.

KWTX-TV reported the explosion occurred at a construction site at the Coryell Memorial Healthcare System in Gatesville.

A Facebook live video showed black smoke billowing from the area.

There are reports of injuries and some patients have been moved to other areas of the hospital, according to KWTX.

Two nearby nursing facilities were also being evacuated, the report said.

The hospital is currently being expanded and a witness told the TV station they saw the explosion come from an electrical generator.

South Texas blood donors encouraged to help patients in need:

The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center has been asked to help patients affected by the explosion by sending platelets and whole blood units to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple.

Donors with blood types O negative and platelet donors are especially encouraged to donate.

Volunteer donors are encouraged to call 210-731-5590 to schedule a blood or platelet donation to help replenish blood and platelets being sent to help patients impacted by the Central Texas explosion.

