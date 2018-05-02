WATCH: Pau Gasol signs truck of Spurs super fan 'the Spurs Lady'

SAN ANTONIO - Last week, Spurs super fan Sovia Lauriano added another autograph to her signature Spurs truck.

Pau Gasol told Lauriano, affectionately called "the Spurs Lady," that he would sign her truck after signing autographs outside of the Spurs practice facility last week and stuck to his word.

Lauriano looked on with a giant grin as Gasol signed the hood and interior of her truck.

An onlooker asked whether they could take photographs and Gasol replied, "Of course."

A long list of current and former Spurs have autographed "the Spurs Lady's truck including Kawhi Leonard, Sean Elliot, Robert Horry, Boban Marjanović, Kyle Anderson, Danny Green, George Gervin, Ray McCallum Jr., Malik Rose, Boris Diaw, Patty Mills, Matt Bonner and more.

Lauriano's Chevrolet truck bears the Spurs logo on the hood, along with the silhouette of a player dunking a basketball. Larry O'Brien Championship trophies are tacked to the driver's side of the truck.

After signing Lauriano's truck, Gasol posed for a photograph with the elated Lauriano.

"The Spurs Lady" is known for her festive Spurs costumes and her truck that pays homage to the silver and black.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.