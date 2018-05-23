Paul Elizondo wins Democratic nomination in Bexar County Precinct 2 commissioner runoff race

SAN ANTONIO - Paul Elizondo will hold onto the Bexar County Precinct 2 commissioner seat, as he narrowly defeated his Democratic opponent, Queta Rodriguez, in the runoff election Tuesday.

Once the polls closed, Elizondo, who has served as a commissioner for 31 years, led the race with about 52 percent of the early votes in contrast to his opponent, who had 47 percent.

Elizondo has mentioned that he wants to raise the county’s minimum wage and prides himself on improving the quality of health care and expanding its accessibility.

Rodriguez considers herself a public servant by nature. One of her main focuses is to help veterans.

Elizondo will face Republican, Theresa Connolly, in November.

