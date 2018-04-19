WATCH: Paul Venema talks about his experience covering Waco Siege 25 years later

WACO, Texas - Thursday marks 25 years since the deadly raid on the Branch Dividian Compound outside Waco, Texas.

Federal and state law enforcement, along with military troops, conducted the Waco Siege April 25, 1993.

David Koresch and his Branch Dividians were headquartered at Mount Carmel Center in Axtell, Texas, at the time.

Paul Venema was there and had just completed his live shot for the noon news when his photographer noticed smoke. Moments later, the compound was in flames.

Venema sat down with Leslie Mouton and David Sears on GMSA at 9 to talk about his experience.

