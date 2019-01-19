Payment plans available, including for furloughed workers, in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO - The tax assessor and collector in Bexar County announced Friday that payment plans are available for anyone struggling to afford their home property taxes.

These same payment plans also can help qualifying furloughed federal employees.

“I fully understand the financial hardships created by the federal government shutdown and how it has left families struggling to make ends meet,” said Albert Uresti, Bexar County tax assessor-collector. “To assist these employees and others in similar situations with their 2018 residential property tax obligations, my office already has a 12-month payment plan available for those unable to pay their entire tax amount due by Jan. 31.”

State law dictates that some penalties and interest will still apply, according to a news release from Uresti’s office.

The penalty, in some cases, will be fixed at 6 percent, as opposed to 12 percent -- however, interest will still accumulate on the balance due at 1 percent per month until it’s paid in full. Payment arrangements can be made after Jan. 31.

Anyone looking for more information is encouraged to visit the Tax Office website, or call 210-335-2251.

