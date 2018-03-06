Pedestrian dies after being hit by 2 cars, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Police said a man died after he was hit by two vehicles while crossing a road on the Northeast Side Monday night.

According to authorities, the man had just gotten off of a VIA bus on FM 78 near Lakeview Drive and was crossing the street when he ran into a trailer being towed by a truck. Police said the man was then hit by another vehicle.

A good Samaritan stopped to help the man, but the man died at the scene, police said.

According to police, both drivers stopped and will not face any charges.

