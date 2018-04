SAN ANTONIO - A 66-year-old man was killed Tuesday morning on Interstate 35 near Brooke Army Medical Center.

Police said Craig Lee Steigleder tried to cross the interstate at the George Beach exit around 9:45 a.m., when a pickup truck hit him.

Steigleder died at the scene.

The driver stayed at the scene and will not be charged.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.