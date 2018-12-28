Pedialyte targets adults with flavored water drink some are calling 'hangover cure'

Pedialyte is finally embracing its off-label reputation as a remedy for adult hangovers.

After years of marketing to parents as something to give kids when they have a stomach virus, the company wants people to know Pedialyte is for adults, too.

In fact, if you looked at the Pedialyte Twitter page, you might think it's a product only for adults. It's touted as a way to cope with the flu, an exercise recovery drink and a remedy for a night of too much partying.

The company just released a new on-the-go rehydration product -- single-serving Pedialyte Sparkling Rush powder packs -- just in time for New Year's celebrations.

The company's marketing team is sending samples and swag packages to fans and social media influencers in a campaign clearly hoping to spark a viral trend.

A few beers can take it out of you. Rehydrate the right way so you can get back to your old self, fast 👊 #pedialit pic.twitter.com/ChIxdEZ0mk — Pedialyte US (@pedialyte) August 1, 2018

