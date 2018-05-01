Pelicans crash Pepperdine University graduation

MALIBU, California - As we go on we remember all the… pelicans?

Pepperdine University students were gathered Saturday in Malibu for their graduation ceremony when two unexpected guests crashed the party.

A pair of pelicans were caught on video swooping down into the crowd, much to the amusement of some onlookers and the fear of others.

Man says bee infestation so bad, some removal companies refused to help

One particular pelican got a little mouthy with a man who tried to shoo it off.

Eventually the birds made their exit without much more ado.

3-year-old's hilarious slow-motion run to home base has Internet cheering

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.