Florida police officer wrangles giant python on city street

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A police department in Florida wrangled up more than criminals on Thursday night.

One of the Pembroke Pines Police Department's officers was forced to channel his inner snake charmer when he responded to the call of a large snake seen lurking on city streets.

When Officer Joey Cabrera arrived on the scene, he found a 12-and-a-half foot long Burmese python.

So that it wouldn't cause an accident or face injury, Cabrera secured the snake by himself and waiting until back up units could assist.

The snake was transported to the department's west substation, where a licensed python trapper took the snake away and had it euthanized.

In tweets posted Friday, the department shared photos of the python and warned residents not to approach snakes, but should call 911 instead.

Last night Officer Cabrera responded to a call of a 12.5 foot Burmese python seen heading towards the Chapel Trail area near US-27 & Johnson St. Ofc Cabrera was able to secure the snake & safely transport it to the West PD until a licensed python remover arrived. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/QLN9sZyHFH — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) January 12, 2018

Snakes are not an uncommon sight to Floridians, but Burmese pythons are an invasive species & a real threat to local wildlife, pets, and even children. If you see a snake please do not approach it. If the snake is a danger to you or the surrounding area contact 911. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/62DVUxAvQK — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) January 12, 2018

