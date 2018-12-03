Perk up at 7th annual San Antonio Coffee Festival

SAN ANTONIO - Caffeine freaks, java heads and coffee lovers, take notice!

The San Antonio Coffee Festival is taking place Jan. 5 at La Villita Historic Arts Village downtown.

Admission to the festival will be $7 in advance and $10 at the gate. VIP passes are also available and will include early entry to the event.

Advance ticket purchase is encouraged as admission is limited and tickets are expected to sell out.

Different local coffee artisans will brew more than 80 coffees for festivalgoers.

Learn all about coffee: how coffee is roasted, how to taste different coffees, make cold brew coffee, how to make coffee cocktails, latte art and tips for making French press coffee.

Music, food and free demonstrations will all be part of the festivities.



