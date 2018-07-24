Person dies of vibrio bacteria infection while wade fishing

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - A person from Nueces County died after becoming infected with bacteria while wade fishing in the Gulf of Mexico, health officials said.

The person was hospitalized with severe leg pain after going into the water with skin tears, officials said. Measures taken to fight the infection included amputation.

The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District said vibrio bacteria naturally inhabit coastal waters where oysters live. The bacteria can enter the body through an open wound or by consuming raw or undercooked shellfish.

Vibriosis causes an estimated 80,000 illnesses and 100 deaths each year in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Dr. Emilie Prot, of the Texas Department of State Health Services, said there's a larger amount of the bacteria present in summer months.

