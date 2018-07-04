Person found murdered in East Side park bathroom identified

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Medical Examiner's office has identified the person shot and killed in a restroom at an East Side park on Monday.

16-year-old Joshua Walker was found dead around 7:30 a.m. inside a women's restroom at Fernando Q. Herrera Park.

San Antonio Chief William McManus spoke at the scene following the discovery and said the shooting may have been the result of a drug deal. He said Walker could have been there for at least a few hours.

Authorities said a passerby found the victim and that Walker was shot in the upper body. Detectives have since been going door to door looking for leads but there are no suspects as of yet, police said.

Passerby found man shot dead in restroom at Herrera Park.Roland&Twohig. @SATXPolice say murder may be drug related. pic.twitter.com/YLj3uovBga — Katrina Webber (@KSATKatrina) July 2, 2018

