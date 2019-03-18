Person held for questioning in NW Side house fire

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at a home on the city’s northwest side.

Fire officials said the fire broke out around 5 p.m. at a house on Bristlecone Street near Bandera Road.

When firefighters arrived, officials said the house was fully engulfed in flames.

At least five people were in the home at the time, but none were injured.

Arson investigators were holding one person for questioning and said the fire could be electrical.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.