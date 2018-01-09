Person of interest sought in vehicle burglaries in Gonzales

GONZALES, Texas - Gonzales police are seeking a person of interest in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries.

Capt. Allen Taylor said at least two people on Nov. 12 broke into several pickups and took items.

The burglars may also be involved in similar incidents in Seguin and Luling on the same date, Taylor said.

Anyone with information about the man or the burglaries is asked to call the Greater Gonzales County Crime Stoppers at 830-672-8477.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.