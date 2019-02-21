Person of interest sought in stabbing of teenage boy

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are looking for a man considered a person of interest in an aggravated assault case.

Police said officers responded around 3:30 p.m. to a home in the 7600 block of McCullough Avenue on Feb. 8 for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon report.

Upon arrival, officers found a 15-year-old boy inside the home sitting on the living room floor with a cut to his back. The teen told police he was walking to a store down the street when someone came up from behind and stabbed him.

A witness told police she was at her home when the victim left and came back asking her if there was anything on his back. When the boy's shirt was lifted, she saw blood on his back and called 911.

The witness walked up to officers with the shirt, which was covered in blood. The shirt also had a small slit to the back side of it, according to police.

Police said the teen was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

On Thursday, officials shared an image of the man. His name or the victim's condition was not released by police.

Anyone who has information on the identity or whereabouts of the man is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department Homicide Unit 210-207-7635.

