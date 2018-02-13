Persons of interest sought in gas station shooting that injured innocent bystander

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is searching for persons of interest in a shooting that injured an innocent bystander as she pumped gas.

Police released surveillance images of the individuals on Tuesday. According to police they are persons of interest in the Feb. 6 shooting that happened at a 7 Eleven in the 1600 block of North Zarzamora.

A police report for the shooting stated that witnesses reported two groups of men fighting and hearing at least one gunshot.

Candace Armstrong-McDonald was struck by a stray bullet on the left side of her chest.

The report said a person who was in the car with Armstrong-McDonald drove her to her home nearby, in the 200 block of Roberts Street.

A woman who answered the door at the home several hours after the shooting told KSAT 12 News that her daughter witnessed the shooting and is a friend of the victim.

She said her daughter brought Armstrong-McDonald to the home for help because she is a nurse.

PLEASE RT: We need help identifying these individuals. They're persons of interest from a February 6, 2018 shooting at 1618 N. Zarzamora, where a 23-year-old woman was injured. Contact Homicide with information: 210-207-7635. pic.twitter.com/Mm4welckbD — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) February 13, 2018

The woman said her daughter and the victim were headed out for the evening when they stopped for gas and got caught in the middle of someone else's dispute. She confirmed that Armstrong-McDonald was an innocent bystander and didn't know the men who were fighting.

The wounded woman was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said all of the men involved in the fight and shooting were gone when officers arrived.

Those with information on the identities of the men are asked to call SAPD's homicide unit at 210-207-7635.

