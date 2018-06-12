Pet pit bull helped 2-year-old girl survive nearly 2 days in woods, family says

LEBANON JUNCTION, Kentucky - A Kentucky family said their 2-year-old granddaughter, Charlee "Mo" Campbell is alive thanks to their pet pit bull, Penny.

Mo disappeared in Lebanon Junction, Kentucky on Friday sparking a 36-hour search. Mo's grandmother, Beth Campbell said that their dog, Penny, was also nowhere to be found.

"When my dog didn't come home and my baby wasn't home -- she was not going to leave that baby until she got here," Campbell said.

Campbell believes that Penny stayed with Mo after Mo wandered into the woods near their home.

The dog returned home Saturday evening, shortly before Mo was found by a neighbor who, according to WAVE-TV, lives several hundred yards up a wooded hill.

Wayne Brown, the man who found Mo, said that he was sitting on his back porch praying for Mo's safe return when he looked up and saw her. Brown told WAVE-TV he gave the girl some water and called authorities.

"Whenever they told me that they had found Mo, Charlee, I was just outside of myself. I was just so happy," Campbell said.

Campbell said Penny is being treated to hamburgers and other treats because she believes the dog stayed with her granddaughter while she was missing.

"This is our hero right here," Campbell told WAVE-TV while petting Penny.

While Mo has been located, WAVE-TV reported that the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the circumstances of the girl's disappearance.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.