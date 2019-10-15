PETA buys billboard next to Bill Miller Bar-B-Q in downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - There's a new billboard in downtown San Antonio.

Animal rights activist group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) purchased a billboard near the Alamo and it's right next to a large sign for Bill Miller Bar-B-Q, a Texas chain restaurant.

The billboard is emblazoned with "REMEMBER THE ANIMALS" in big bold letters, followed by, "The Battle Continues. It's Not Just Humans Who Seek Independence."

"PETA's billboard invites history buffs to join a battle that's still being waged today, and that's the effort to keep animals off people's plates and free to live as they please," PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said in a press release.

The billboard is facing north along I-37 near East Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard.

