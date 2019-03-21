PHOTO: SAPD seeks person of interest in stabbing of teen boy

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police released a photo of a person of interest in the stabbing of a teenage boy on the city's North Side.

On Feb. 8, officers went to the 7600 block of McCullough Avenue around 3:30 p.m. for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon report.

The victim, a 15-year-old boy, told police he was walking to a store when someone came up from behind and stabbed him.

The boy's shirt had a small slit to the back side of it and was covered in blood. He was taken that day to University Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police did not provide an update on the boy's condition.

Officials told KSAT.com the first person of interest wanted in the case was identified and later spoke to detectives.

Anyone who may know the person of interest is urged to contact the Police Department's Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.

