Photos show new Oxbow building coming to San Antonio in 2020 next to Pearl

SAN ANTONIO - Renderings have just been released for a new building coming to the Broadway corridor in 2020 called Oxbow.

Oxbow will have office, food, beverage, retail and public space available and will be located right next to the Pearl.

“The Broadway corridor was the heart and soul of our city back in the day,” said Bill Shown, managing director of Real Estate for Silver Ventures. “We’re thrilled to see the energy returning to the area and our hope is that Oxbow will entice businesses to return to the city center and be a catalyst for future growth and energy.”

The design of the building was inspired by the San Antonio River and will feature 110,096 square feet of commercial space, according to a press release.

There will be four levels of office space and the ground floor will have retail, food and beverage space., the press release said.

Bank of America is already a confirmed tenant for Oxbow.

Renderings courtesy of Don McDonald

