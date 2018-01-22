PHOTOS: Texas costume designer repairs butterfly's broken wing using sewing skills

THE WOODLANDS, Texas - A professional costume designer's skills are impressing people across the globe after she seamlessly repaired a butterfly's damaged wing.

Romy McCloskey, owner of Faden Design Studios in the Woodlands, chronicled the amazing feat in a Facebook post that has been shared more than 20,000 times.

McCloskey said one of her butterflies injured itself while building its cocoon and was born with an injury to its upper and lower wings. After watching a video on how to repair a butterfly wing, McCloskey went to work.

"When this little guy presented himself to me with such a torn and damaged set of wings, I posted about it on my personal FB page," McCloskey wrote. "I was, needless to say, heartbroken at the thought of having to put him down. Then a friend sent me a video on repairing wings. I figured, since I do so much designing,cutting and putting together of costumes... I could give this a go."

Taking a wing from a butterfly who had died a week before, McCloskey used a pair of mini scissors, contact cement, talc and tweezers to repair the wing.

On Jan. 8 McCloskey updated everyone on the success of her project, stating the butterfly had made a successful flight.

"A quick spin around the backyard, then a little rest on on of the bushes... then... 'like the down of a thistle' ... off he flew! My heart soared with him, for sure!" McCloskey wrote.

McCloskey began raising monarch butterflies in October of 2017, since then she's seen multiple successes and has had a handful of butterfly deaths.

After an outpouring of attention and support, the master embroider and costume designer made a page for her butterfly endeavors called "Mother Monarch."

